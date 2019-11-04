Whether you have lived in the valley for 15 years or come once every 15 years, there are some things that just have to be experienced in Napa Valley.
One of them is spending an afternoon at the iconic Stony Hill Winery: the historic place for Napa Valley Chardonnay. Visit during their November Open House event and you'll have the run of the place: choose to sit on the deck overlooking mountainous views; sit by the pool and barely stretch your legs to reach the nearby tasting bar; grab a bite at the tasty food truck; and join in one of the games or raffles taking place. It all adds up to one beautiful afternoon, soaking in the sun, seeing amazing views, and drinking and eating good stuff.
The 2011 Chardonnay is a beautiful golden color, layering rich red apple and pear fruit with a touch of honey, hay and dried pear from its time aging in the bottle.