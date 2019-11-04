{{featured_button_text}}
Catherine Bugue

Catherine Bugue

 TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY

Whether you have lived in the valley for 15 years or come once every 15 years, there are some things that just have to be experienced in Napa Valley.

One of them is spending an afternoon at the iconic Stony Hill Winery: the historic place for Napa Valley Chardonnay. Visit during their November Open House event and you'll have the run of the place: choose to sit on the deck overlooking mountainous views; sit by the pool and barely stretch your legs to reach the nearby tasting bar; grab a bite at the tasty food truck; and join in one of the games or raffles taking place. It all adds up to one beautiful afternoon, soaking in the sun, seeing amazing views, and drinking and eating good stuff.

The 2011 Chardonnay is a beautiful golden color, layering rich red apple and pear fruit with a touch of honey, hay and dried pear from its time aging in the bottle.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catherine Bugue is the Star’s tasting panel writer. Her weekly pursuit of a good glass of wine provides a nice supply of choices for the Wine of the Week column. If you’d like to submit a Napa Valley wine for this column, please send it to the Napa Valley Wine Academy, 2501 Oak St., Napa, CA 94559. There’s no guarantee your wine will be chosen to be featured, but all wines will be evaluated and considered.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

St. Helena Star Editor

David Stoneberg is the editor of the St. Helena Star, an award-winning weekly newspaper. Prior to joining the Star in 2006, he worked for the Lake County Record-Bee, the Clear Lake Observer American, the Middletown Times Star, The Weekly Calistogan and st