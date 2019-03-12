There's no better way to celebrate International Women's Day in the wine industry than to sip on something special made by a woman winemaker. Susana Balbo became a tour de force in Argentina, being the first woman to receive an enology degree there, and is now recognized worldwide for her industry commitment and wines.
Valle de Uco is nested within Mendoza and its grapes are often sought, along with those from Tupungato, to bring vibrant freshness to the region's wines.
This deliciously dry rosé is full of bright cherry and strawberry fruit buoyed by a hint of crushed limestone on a palate both fresh and round. I'll be celebrating International Women's Day all summer long with this one.
