Hess Collection is one of those fabulously stalwart Napa Valley wineries that everyone knows about (the beautiful drive up Mount Veeder; the burning typewriter in the museum) yet somehow feels new again with each encounter. Time and again, I've had to question myself, as when I tasted their rosé and wondered, “Why I don't buy a case of this every summer?”; or when I've taken visitors to the winery museum and wondered, “Why I don't do this more often?”
And now it's this cab. In a blind tasting against other Mount Veeder cabs, this one came in first place on my score card. Why haven't I been drinking their Mount Veeder cab more often?
You have free articles remaining.
Pronounced red and black fruits meld with toast, vanilla and caramel in this very juicy; very rich Cabernet Sauvignon wine. Unforgettable Hess is what it is.