Imagine you are a hands-on owner of a boutique Napa Valley wine brand, which means you are busy enough-production, sales, marketing, hospitality -and regardless, on top of all that, you follow another passion and dedicate a couple years of your life, your soul, to the Peace Corps. What type of super powers would you need to have to do all that?
Follow Linda Neal’s blog on tierraroja.com and you can read about her incredible journey as it takes place in Morocco. (It started some time ago with Arabic lessons. )
The Blog is best read with a deliciously rich, finely oaked Napa cab such as this Tierra Roja from Oakville. But you’ll have to wait for the next vintage. The 2015 sold out completely in pre-sale.
