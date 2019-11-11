We are told to wait for certain wines to age, like top Bordeaux and premium Napa Valley wines. The wines get better, they say. You'll be so much happier if you wait, they say. And that bottle just sits in the cellar and taunts you. But you wait, showing unusual restraint. And when you finally do open it, you understand completely that you had to wait to get to this point. The wine is mind-blowingly complex, with an impossibly silky, sexy texture. No young wine can pull off this deep layering of mature aromas and flavors, folded into rich dark and red berry fruit.
St. Emilion sits on the right bank of Bordeaux and the wines are dominated by Merlot. Merlot shines brightly here, giving rich depth and intense fruit flavors, especially from this stellar producer. Premier Grand Cru Classé is the top tier classification (first growths) of St. Emilion, meaning you are getting the best stuff.
Here's to a bit of self-restraint. When you can pull it off, it's worth it.