The high price of grapes from the Napa Valley

Cabernet grapes soaking in the St. Helena sunshine at Ehlers Estate in 2015. 

 Submitted photo

In celebration of Cabernet Season, November through April, The Napa Valley Welcome Center, located at 600 Main St. in downtown Napa, offers a complimentary wine tasting from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., each Friday, featuring select wineries from the Napa Valley. The Welcome Center is open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Everyone, 21 and older, is welcome to enjoy complimentary tastes, meet the wine educators and learn more about the winery and winemaking techniques from the following wineries.

The remaining 2018 schedule is as follows:

Friday, Nov. 30: Benessere Vineyards in St. Helena

Friday, Dec. 7: Rutherford Hill Winery, Rutherford

Friday, Dec. 14: Starmont Winery & Vineyards, Napa

Friday, Dec. 21: The Hess Collection, Napa

Friday, Dec. 28: Pope Valley Winery, Pope Valley

