In celebration of Cabernet Season, November through April, The Napa Valley Welcome Center, located at 600 Main St. in downtown Napa, offers a complimentary wine tasting from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., each Friday, featuring select wineries from the Napa Valley. The Welcome Center is open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Everyone, 21 and older, is welcome to enjoy complimentary tastes, meet the wine educators and learn more about the winery and winemaking techniques from the following wineries.
The remaining 2018 schedule is as follows:
Friday, Nov. 30: Benessere Vineyards in St. Helena
Friday, Dec. 7: Rutherford Hill Winery, Rutherford
Friday, Dec. 14: Starmont Winery & Vineyards, Napa
Friday, Dec. 21: The Hess Collection, Napa
Friday, Dec. 28: Pope Valley Winery, Pope Valley