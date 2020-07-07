With COVID-19 raging, it's a quiet Fourth of July in St. Helena

With COVID-19 raging, it's a quiet Fourth of July in St. Helena

A man getting a haircut, a group of youths on bikes waiting for ice cream, the long-awaited opening of Goose & Gander, the Kellys, owners of Oak Avenue Catering, preparing take out meals to celebrate the holiday. The American flag being raised at Vineyard Valley. A deserted Main Street at 10 p.m. A Black Lives Matter statue near Alpha Omega Winery.

Without public gatherings or fireworks, these were the scenes of St. Helena’s Fourth of July during our current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

