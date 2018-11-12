J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines announces the 10-year anniversary of its nationwide Touching Lives campaign, which has provided more than 6,500 mammograms for women in need.
J. Lohr donates $3 from the sale of each bottle of its limited-release J. Lohr Carol’s Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon to National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. (NBCF). This thriving partnership supports NBCF’s efforts to raise breast cancer awareness through early detection services, such as mammograms, and Patient Navigation programs that help guide women through healthcare barriers to ensure timely diagnosis, treatment and support.
Touching Lives was conceived when the Lohr family lost Carol Waldorf Lohr, who was Jerry’s wife and Steve, Cynthia, and Lawrence’s mother, in 2008 due to complications from breast cancer. Carol is the namesake for Carol’s Vineyard, a 35-acre certified sustainable estate vineyard in St. Helena from which the acclaimed Carol’s Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon is crafted.
“Our deeply personal family story has galvanized many of our distributors, accounts and consumers across the nation, of their own accord, to take a proactive role in championing breast cancer awareness with the resources available in our Touching Lives toolkit,” said Cynthia Lohr, co-owner and trade and brand advocate with J. Lohr. “Though October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the momentum of this year-round program benefits all participants and, most importantly, the one out of every eight women who will receive a breast cancer diagnosis over the course of her lifetime.”
J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines commemorated this 10-year milestone by supporting the eighth annual Napa Valley Film Festival, which took place last week. The 2014 J. Lohr Carol’s Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon was featured with additional small-lot wines from the J. Lohr Vineyard Series in the Patron Circle Dinner on Nov. 8 and was poured at festival events throughout the weekend.
“We are proud to partner with the Lohr family,” said NBCF President & Chief Operating Officer Kevin Hail. “They have been an extremely dedicated partner that has made a significant and tangible impact in the lives of thousands of women over the past 10 years. Through the commitment of companies like J. Lohr, NBCF is able to greatly expand its support of the health and wellness of individuals and communities across the country.”
To learn more about Touching Lives, visit jlohr.com/touchinglives. To make a donation, please go to nbcf.org.
About J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines
Founded more than four decades ago by Jerry Lohr and still family owned and operated today, J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines crafts a full line of internationally recognized wines from 4,000 acres of certified sustainable estate vineyards in Monterey County’s Arroyo Seco and Santa Lucia Highlands appellations, Paso Robles, and St. Helena.