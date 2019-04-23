The Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley will hold its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, in the social hall of the First Presbyterian Church, 1428 Spring St.
The speaker will be Clare Kirkconnell, who has had a glamorous career that includes fashion model, actress and artist. She will be showing projected images of her current show at Berggreun Gallery in San Francisco entitled “Women’s Work.” This will be a fitting end of the season offering for Federated Women and all visitors are welcome.