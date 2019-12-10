“The Longest Night of the Year,” a winter solstice word and music program will be presented at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the St. Helena United Methodist Church, 1310 Adams St. at Oak Avenue.
As the nights grow longer, with the change from fall to winter, we may find less daylight in our lives. Yet the return of the light, which is what the solstice symbolizes, is also a time for us to acknowledge the dark and its role in our lives. This can be especially true for those of us who suffer from a sense of loss or sadness during this time of year. Yet by learning to appreciate the stillness and quiet of the dark we can uncover a sacred place of peace and creativity within.
Join Pastor Burke and Ron and Esther Brunswick for music, poems, stories and candle lighting as we join together to “forget old wrongs, with carols and songs, and drive the cold winter away.” Wine and snacks served afterwards. Suggested $15 donation.