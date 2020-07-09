WORSHIP NOTES: St. Helena's Calvary Christian Church opens for Sunday worship

St. Helena’s Calvary Christian Church, 2322 Spring St., is holding open worship services at 10 a.m. Sundays. Pastor Rich Stein said the church members are following social distancing guidelines and are asking everyone to please bring a mask. Although the kids’ and youth ministries are currently on hold, the church holds Bible Study from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Wednesdays and all are welcome.
For more information visit sainthelenachurch.com or call 963-9255.
United Methodist Church rings bell every week
Each Wednesday at 4 p.m., the church bell is rung in honor of those who suffer from the coronavirus, in memory of those who have died from the virus and in prayer for those who serve to protect us from the virus.
Pastor Burke Owens leads the St. Helena United Methodist Church, 1310 Adams St. Sunday worship is livestreamed via YouTube at 10 a.m. every week. All services are available for viewing anytime thereafter on the church Facebook or YouTube pages. Faith, study and meditation groups continue via ZOOM call, For information call 963-2839, email to shofficeumc@aim.com or visit sthelenaumc.org.
Watch Now: Know the basics of social distancing
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!