WORSHIP NOTES: St. Helena's Calvary Christian Church opens for Sunday worship
WORSHIP NOTES

WORSHIP NOTES: St. Helena's Calvary Christian Church opens for Sunday worship

{{featured_button_text}}

St. Helena’s Calvary Christian Church, 2322 Spring St., is holding open worship services at 10 a.m. Sundays. Pastor Rich Stein said the church members are following social distancing guidelines and are asking everyone to please bring a mask. Although the kids’ and youth ministries are currently on hold, the church holds Bible Study from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Wednesdays and all are welcome.

For more information visit sainthelenachurch.com or call 963-9255.

United Methodist Church rings bell every week

Each Wednesday at 4 p.m., the church bell is rung in honor of those who suffer from the coronavirus, in memory of those who have died from the virus and in prayer for those who serve to protect us from the virus.

Pastor Burke Owens leads the St. Helena United Methodist Church, 1310 Adams St. Sunday worship is livestreamed via YouTube at 10 a.m. every week. All services are available for viewing anytime thereafter on the church Facebook or YouTube pages. Faith, study and meditation groups continue via ZOOM call, For information call 963-2839, email to shofficeumc@aim.com or visit sthelenaumc.org.

Watch Now: Know the basics of social distancing

+1 
Rich Stein

Stein

 Submitted photo
+1 
Burke Owens mug

Owens

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Thursday Pulpit: New hope in stormy seas of Methodism
Opinion

Thursday Pulpit: New hope in stormy seas of Methodism

Once again, there has been a good deal of news this month about the state of the United Methodist Church (UMC), specifically around the issues of LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bi, Trans, Queer) people in the denomination.

There is hope, because earlier this month, a group of 16 committed United Methodists, both clergy and laity, from around the globe proposed a plan, developed over the previous four months, that would allow the church proper to renew and stabilize while supporting those who believe that it is time to separate and begin a new Methodist denomination. This plan will be discussed in May at a general convention.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: A day at the St. Helena Farmers Market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News