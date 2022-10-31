Wreath-laying to honor veterans at St. Helena cemetery

The Caymus Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, located in the upper Napa Valley, will place wreaths at the gravesites of veterans at the St. Helena Public Cemetery beginning at 9 a.m. on Dec. 17.

The effort is part of Wreaths Across America, which honors veterans' commitment to our country.

The Upvalley community is being asked to consider sponsoring a wreath toward this special day. If you are interested in sponsoring a wreath, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/167434.

DAR is a nonprofit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children, and was founded in 1890. DAR members volunteer millions of hours annually in their local communities including supporting active-duty military personnel and assisting veteran patients, awarding thousands of dollars in scholarships and financial aid each year to students, and supporting schools for underserved children.

“As a DAR member, our mission of promoting patriotism and preserving American history speaks to me and aligns with our own mission to Remember, Honor, Teach,” said Dianne Fraser, regent of the Caymus Chapter. “DAR members around the country have long been part of the WAA family, supporting local efforts in every state.”

“Our Caymus Chapter is pleased to participate with the Wreaths Across America program that reaches across the nation,” said sisters and DAR members Ana and Marta Canales. "As the descendants of America’s first veterans, this is a partnership that resonates deeply with our mission.”

If you or a member of your family would like to volunteer in placing wreaths on Dec. 17, please email dedefraser59@gmail.com.