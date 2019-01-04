Try 1 month for 99¢
St. Helena's unique performance venue, The White Barn

St. Helena’s unique performance venue, The White Barn, will host a young pianist, Slade Patrick Darrin, on Sunday, Jan. 20. 

An afternoon of keyboard fun, featuring young pianist Slade Patrick Darrin, will kick off the 2019 season at St. Helena’s White Barn on Sunday, Jan. 20.

Darrin will entertain audiences with a repertoire that spans classical and pop offerings, all with a touch of humor. This 20-year-old musician, reminiscent of a young Victor Borge, will take the audience through a giddy and gleeful selection of piano works that even the most jaded concert goer will find irresistibly charming, according to a press release.

The White Barn, located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena, is an 1872 Carriage House that serves as an intimate 75-seat performing arts venue filled with historic charm. It was once part of U.S. Civil War General Erasmus Keyes’ home and winery estate.

General admission seats are $20 (with students admitted for $10). Make reservations online through Brown Paper Tickets or by calling the box office at 987-8225. Refreshments will be served and a portion of the proceeds will benefit a local charity or arts organization.

