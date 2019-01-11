An afternoon of keyboard fun, featuring young pianist Slade Patrick Darrin, will kick off the 2019 season at St. Helena’s White Barn at 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 20.
Darrin will entertain audiences with a repertoire that spans classical and pop offerings, all with a touch of humor. This 20-year-old musician, reminiscent of a young Victor Borge, will take the audience through a giddy and gleeful selection of piano works that even the most jaded concert goer will find irresistibly charming, according to a press release.
The White Barn, located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena, is an 1872 Carriage House that serves as an intimate 75-seat performing arts venue filled with historic charm. It was once part of U.S. Civil War General Erasmus Keyes’ home and winery estate.
General admission seats are $20 (with students admitted for $10). Make reservations online through Brown Paper Tickets or by calling the box office at 987-8225. Refreshments will be served and a portion of the proceeds will benefit a local charity or arts organization.