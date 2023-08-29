From Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, anyone who lives, works or goes to college in Napa County can participate in the V-Commute Challenge and be eligible for drawings of up to $500.

The program aims to get people to use alternative forms of commuting, such as transit, biking, carpooling, vanpooling, walking or working from home.

“By getting out of the habit of driving alone and finding other ways to commute, people can reduce their commute stress and traffic, as well as improve their health and the health of community,” said Kate Miller, executive director of Napa Valley Transportation Authority. “We live in such a beautiful part of the world, and it’s a great place to try new ways of commuting so you can enjoy Napa Valley’s iconic scenery.”

To participate in the 2023 V-Commute Challenge, participants must:

1. Pledge to commute sustainably at bit.ly/CommutePledge.

2. Register on V-Commute at vcommute.org/commute-challenge.

3. Log at least three trips per week to be eligible for drawings up to $500.

