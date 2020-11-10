Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Saints of 2011 special for more than records

Editor’s note: Times like these bring out the reflective side, as the world attempts to recover from a COVID-19 pandemic that has postponed California high school sports until January. In the interim, the printed version of ESPN Classic via Napa Valley will have to do:
It’s been four years since I changed careers after 18 years as a full-time sports reporter in the Napa Valley, 10 of them on the Upvalley beat for The Weekly Calistogan and St. Helena Star, and I still remember many of the events and people I covered.
Sometimes I would foresee the outcome of an event before it happened, then watch it play out in real time and find it anticlimactic. The 2011 St. Helena High football team’s 32-7 CIF North Coast Section Div. IV playoff win over the Arcata Tigers was one such event.
The Saints went 11-1 overall that season, including 10-0 in the regular season for their first undefeated regular-season campaign since 1975. They outscored teams 475-125. It felt like watching a high school version of the “Greatest Show on Turf” St. Louis Rams of the late 1990s to early 2000s.
Before head coach Brandon Farrell arrived in 2008, St. Helena had gone through 13 coaching changes in 28 years. Farrell remains the Saints’ head coach today and in the process has surpassed the 100-victory mark, joining the annals of some of the most accomplished head coaches in Napa Valley high school football history. I hesitate to use the word “best,” because it is such a subjective term, but the Saints’ long-term and sustained success under Farrell’s watch is to be commended.
The 2011 season was like a perfect storm. Farrell was the only coach that senior class ever knew. The program had numerous talented players who had never experienced a loss in the Carpy Gang, which has been St. Helena’s youth football program since 1936. The JV team for St. Helena High went 10-0 in 2009.
Much hype had surrounded that cast of characters. I remembered thinking, “Pump the brakes — but as long as Farrell remains the coach and gives the program much needed continuity, there’s a good chance the success translates when those players reach varsity.”
Despite all of that success, the 2011 Saints had a streak to break. The program had not experienced a postseason victory since winning the NCS Class A title in 1977, defeating Ferndale 14-7. The aforementioned 1975 Saints whitewashed Calistoga 42-0 in the NCS playoffs before losing to Ferndale 7-6 in the championship game.
The 2011 title game and team had a historic element, as well. Jacob Gallagher (offensive/defensive lineman) and Alex Quirici (tight end/linebacker) each had fathers who had played for the 1975 team, Bob Gallagher and Darrell Quirici. Twins Joey and Danny Brink (receivers, running backs, defensive backs) had a distant cousin, Will Densberger, who played on the 1977 team. Densberger was a cousin of Jeff Brink, the father of the twins, who died in 2000. Densberger was an assistant football coach back then, and still is. I remember interviewing the older versions of Gallagher, Quirici and Densberger. The connection with the past and creation of the present fascinated me.
Despite the undefeated record, the Saints entered the postseason as a No. 5 seed — largely because of the perceived lack of strength of their North Central League I. The idea is similar to a Group of Five conference in college football not getting respect — think Boise State or Central Florida. Arcata was the No. 12 seed entering the postseason with a 4-6 record.
Because of the family lineage, I pitched a story idea to St. Helena Star editor Dave Stoneberg for the front page of the newspaper and would simply update the story based on the outcome of the game. However, given the win-loss record disparity between the two teams, I was pretty confident in the outcome. Stoneberg gave the green light to take the ball and run with this story.
On a night that featured steady rain, St. Helena dominated the proceedings from the opening kickoff. The Saints’ line opened up holes that allowed running back Charles Bertoli to amass 164 yards on 20 carries and score all four St. Helena touchdowns. Quarterback Richard Hoppe completed 5 of 7 passes for 85 yards. Brian Begerow was on the receiving end for two catches for 62 yards. Bertoli and Hoppe went on to play football and baseball, respectively, at Boise State.
Manuel “Tutui” Gomes accounted for the Saints' other score with a 37-yard field goal. Defensively, Quirici had 12 total tackles, four for lost yardage. Gallagher had three tackles for losses and two fumble recoveries. Begerow had a fumble recovery of his own.
Though the Saints’ season ended the following week with a 27-24 loss to No. 4 seed Healdsburg, their program did not have to wait 34 years to win another playoff game. Between 2011-2019, the only season St. Helena missed the playoffs was 2017. Their streak-breaking win over Arcata included, the Saints have eight playoff wins in that span.
The 2020-21 football season is tentatively slated to get underway in January, pending COVID-19 trends.
