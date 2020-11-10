Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Saints of 2011 special for more than records

Editor’s note: Times like these bring out the reflective side, as the world attempts to recover from a COVID-19 pandemic that has postponed California high school sports until January. In the interim, the printed version of ESPN Classic via Napa Valley will have to do:

It’s been four years since I changed careers after 18 years as a full-time sports reporter in the Napa Valley, 10 of them on the Upvalley beat for The Weekly Calistogan and St. Helena Star, and I still remember many of the events and people I covered.

Sometimes I would foresee the outcome of an event before it happened, then watch it play out in real time and find it anticlimactic. The 2011 St. Helena High football team’s 32-7 CIF North Coast Section Div. IV playoff win over the Arcata Tigers was one such event.

The Saints went 11-1 overall that season, including 10-0 in the regular season for their first undefeated regular-season campaign since 1975. They outscored teams 475-125. It felt like watching a high school version of the “Greatest Show on Turf” St. Louis Rams of the late 1990s to early 2000s.