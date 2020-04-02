29 awards for Napa Valley newspapers in annual CNPA contest

The Napa Valley Register and its sister newspapers have been honored with 29 awards in the annual California News Publishers Association's "California Journalism Awards" contest.
Results were released March 31, more than a month earlier than previously scheduled, because the annual awards dinner, where results are usually announced, has been cancelled.
The St. Helena Star received seven awards, including a first-place award for Dave Mosher's photo of Diego Moya celebrating after scoring one of his three goals against Eureka during a Nov. 6 Division 1 North Coast Section playoff victory. The Saints won the game 4-1.
The judges wrote, “Captured all the emotion of the moment. Great framing. I know everything I need to know about this story from the photo.” Another of Dave Mosher’s sports photos received a fifth-place award.
The Star also received a second-place award for General Excellence for its Sept. 5 and Sept. 12 editions; and a second-place award for its editorial, “Housing must be our top priority,” published Feb. 28, 2019. An editorial advocating a ban on vaping sales in St. Helena earned a fourth-place award.
Freelancer Tim Carl earned a third-place award for his feature photo covering the sabering of sparkling wine bottles, signifying the beginning of the annual grape harvest at Schramsberg Vineyards.
Reporter Jesse Duarte received a fifth-place award for his profile of St. Helena High School student Grayson Capener's adventures sailing on the high seas.
Calistogan
The Weekly Calistogan earned six awards, including first in the Feature Photo category for a shot of the Lighted Tractor Parade by freelancer Tim Carl.
The newspaper earned three second-place awards, and two third-place honors. Second place winners were: Sports action photo, Dave Mosher, Calistoga girls basketball; Coverage of local government, editor Cynthia Sweeney, “Calistoga winery, city split over what constitutes an event”; and Sweeney’s land-use reporting, “PG&E to seize private vineyard for liquid natural gas plant in Calistoga.”
Third-place honors went to Sweeney for two stories: A profile story: “NASA astronaut inspires youth to follow their dreams” and in the breaking news category, “A tale of two Calistogas; Two different stories across the Napa River during power shutoffs.”
Register
The Napa Valley Register took first and second place in In-Depth Reporting. Topping the category was the Register’s retrospective on the Pathway Home shooting. “A horrific story beautifully told,” the judges wrote. “The reporting was comprehensive and presented for maximum impact.”
Coming in second was the multi-part Costs of Living series, led by reporter Courtney Teague as part of her University of Southern California Annenberg Center for Health Journalism 2019 California Fellowship. “Solid, compelling occasional series … Clear writing and excellent editing makes this easy to read, even though the topic is a bit hard,” the judges wrote.
In the Profile category, the Register took first place for Editor Sean Scully’s profile of World War II veteran Harold Bunnell, an installment in the They Served With Honor series. The special section containing all the stories in the series took third place in the Special Sections category.
Inside Napa Valley Magazine took second place in the Special Publication category.
In all, the three papers took four first-place awards, nine second-place awards, and five thirds.
