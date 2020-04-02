29 awards for Napa Valley newspapers in annual CNPA contest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Napa Valley Register and its sister newspapers have been honored with 29 awards in the annual California News Publishers Association's "California Journalism Awards" contest.

Results were released March 31, more than a month earlier than previously scheduled, because the annual awards dinner, where results are usually announced, has been cancelled.

The St. Helena Star received seven awards, including a first-place award for Dave Mosher's photo of Diego Moya celebrating after scoring one of his three goals against Eureka during a Nov. 6 Division 1 North Coast Section playoff victory. The Saints won the game 4-1.

The judges wrote, “Captured all the emotion of the moment. Great framing. I know everything I need to know about this story from the photo.” Another of Dave Mosher’s sports photos received a fifth-place award.