750 shoppers attend St. Helena Farmers' Market

Walking through the market, Josh Williams was using chalk to write on a blackboard sign. He and Rachel Williams of Ray Ray’s Tacos started their business in St. Helena in 2019 and this is their second season at the market.

Nearby was Jamie Anzalone, who was selling olive oil, made from olives grown in St. Helena and Coombsville, and Balsamic vinegar, aged for 12-18 years, from Modena, Italy.

Anzalone said he works with five clients, each with some 20 to 100 olive trees. He gathers the olives, which are ripe after the winegrapes are harvested, and presses them into olive oil at local presses, including one in Kelseyville. He said it has worked out to be a gallon of olive oil from each tree.

This is Anzalone’s first year at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market, although he has been in the Napa Valley for 20 years.

Boyfriend and girlfriend, Diyar Kostek and Emily Jackel, who both live in Napa, manned the Napa Baking Company booth, selling a variety of breads, including olive, new seeded multi-grain and 100 percent sprouted whole wheat. Kostek’s father is head baker at the company, something he has been doing for the past 20 years. Kostek has worked with his father for the past four years, although this is their first year at the market. “I’m happy with it,” he said.