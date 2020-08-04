750 shoppers attend St. Helena Farmers' Market

Ten-year-old Christopher Gonzales Nunes wakes up at 3 a.m. six days a week to participate in his family’s farmers’ market stalls. On Friday, he was in St. Helena.
His family owns Tu Universo Farm in Gilroy, although he lives in Watsonville. The family sells their vegetables at Farmers’ Markets every day of the week except Thursdays. He said they’ve been involved in Farmers’ Markets for as long as he’s been alive.
Wendy Strachan, board president of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market, said this year there are about 40 vendors at its temporary location, the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College. Normally, there are nearly 60 vendors participating in the Friday market. But, there’s nothing normal about this year, thanks to COVID-19, which means that the market’s normal location, Crane Park, has been closed since mid-March.
“We average about 750 shoppers each week, and only 50 people are allowed in the market at one time,” Strachan said. There are no hot foods sold, either by vendors or at the market’s general store, and no groups are allowed to gather. Even so, Strachan calls the shoppers “very well behaved” adding she sees the same ones at roughly the same time week after week. And, because the market is just off Pope Street, Strachan notices “quite a few new people, because they see it from the road.”
Additionally, Strachan said she and the rest of the board are grateful to Napa Valley College for providing the space.
Market Manager Ed Smith said the customers like the location “because of the shade,” although at 7:30 last Friday, the skies were still overcast and gray. He said the 37 to 40 vendors, including four or five artisan vendors, are as many as he can put in the parking lot, which is ideal for social distancing. There are two drawbacks in the temporary location: No electricity for the coffee machine and “we don’t have that beautiful redwood grove that we sit under.”
But, Smith added, “It’s a good temporary location and we plan on being here for at least another month.”
Having the Friday market gives the community a sense of normalcy, something badly needed in these times of wearing masks and social distancing.
Annette Arceo and her granddaughter, Katelyn Ortega, were manning the family’s Arceo Ranch booth on Friday. Arceo said she gets up at 3:45 a.m. to get from her Courtland ranch, in the Delta, to St. Helena on Fridays. She participates in three farmers’ markets in a week; the other two are in Napa. Their property is 80 acres, although only three are used to grow vegetables for the farmers’ markets.
On Friday, among the items Arceo brought included ripe Bartlett Pears and Red Pears, nectarines and Honey Punch Pluots, which are a cross between plums and apricots. The Arceos have been attending farmers’ markets for the past five years.
Walking through the market, Josh Williams was using chalk to write on a blackboard sign. He and Rachel Williams of Ray Ray’s Tacos started their business in St. Helena in 2019 and this is their second season at the market.
Nearby was Jamie Anzalone, who was selling olive oil, made from olives grown in St. Helena and Coombsville, and Balsamic vinegar, aged for 12-18 years, from Modena, Italy.
Anzalone said he works with five clients, each with some 20 to 100 olive trees. He gathers the olives, which are ripe after the winegrapes are harvested, and presses them into olive oil at local presses, including one in Kelseyville. He said it has worked out to be a gallon of olive oil from each tree.
This is Anzalone’s first year at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market, although he has been in the Napa Valley for 20 years.
Boyfriend and girlfriend, Diyar Kostek and Emily Jackel, who both live in Napa, manned the Napa Baking Company booth, selling a variety of breads, including olive, new seeded multi-grain and 100 percent sprouted whole wheat. Kostek’s father is head baker at the company, something he has been doing for the past 20 years. Kostek has worked with his father for the past four years, although this is their first year at the market. “I’m happy with it,” he said.
Stan Devoto and his friend, Doug Peters, are not newcomers to the St. Helena Farmers’ Market, as Devoto Gardens and Orchards have been market vendors for 34 years – “since day one, in the early 1980s, when Sheila Mannix was manager,” Devoto said. The booth contained a variety of fruits, including apples and certified organic apples, from 25 acres on their Sebastopol property. Their trees produce 100 varieties of apples.
The Devotos farm 45 acres including 11 acres of Pinot Noir grapes and nine acres of 30 to 40 types of cut flowers. Devoto said in the last seven years, his daughter planted more apple trees for cider.
The busiest times at the market? Smith said, “We always have our 7:30 people, who are always here exactly at 7:30 or a little before; but the busiest time is between 9:30 and 11 or so.”
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is in its 34th year, and Smith has been involved for the past 26 years. He first served on the board of directors, and currently he is the manager. “I really enjoy doing it,” he said, “It is something I do for the community.”
