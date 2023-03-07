After decades of serving the community, the owners of St. Helena's Model Bakery have decided it is time for a remodel.

Beginning Tuesday, March 7, the bakery began operating from its Annex, located directly behind the bakery on Money Way, continuing to offer its famous English muffins, breakfast sandwiches, coffee and more while under construction.

The Model Bakery is scheduled to reopen on Main Street in St. Helena in mid-April.

The Napa location on McKinstry Street will remain open.

For more information on The Model Bakery, visit themodelbakery.com.

Attention cheese lovers

The 17th Annual Artisan Cheese Festival returns March 24-26 for the first time since 2019, with three full days of cheese tasting, education to experience new, limited-production and rare artisan cheeses, and the chance to learn about the art of making cheese — all while supporting California farmers and cheese makers.

The festival includes farm and producer tours, cheese tastings, pairings, educational seminars and demonstrations, a cheese crawl, and the Sunday Marketplace.

Friday, March 24: This year’s festival is offering 10 farm tours around Northern California to explore local farms, creameries and artisan purveyors. There is one self-driven tour, two walking tours around Sebastopol, and three tours that go beyond the immediate Bay Area. Seven of the tours include round-trip transportation. Tickets start at $125.

Saturday, March 25: Saturday seminars and pairing demonstrations take place in and around Santa Rosa. Topics include cheese and wine pairing with Tracey Shepos Cenami at The Kendall-Jackson Wine Center; cheese and wine pairing with Laura Werlin at Bricoleur Vineyards; Cheese + Charcuterie Cone Building Workshop with Alyssa Gilbert, and Cheese + Chocolate at Sugarloaf Wine Co. with chocolatiers Jeff and Susan Mall. Tickets start at $75.

The Cheese Crawl at the Barlow also takes place on Saturday. This lighthearted yet energetic night of discovery features California artisan cheese at different businesses throughout The Barlow. Each stop will host a cheese maker offering samples to be paired with their partner food or beverage purveyor including regional artisan wine, cider, spirits and beer.

Sunday, March 26: The Artisan Cheese Tasting & Marketplace takes place from noon to 4 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds with more than 100 artisan producers of California cheese, wine, beer, ciders and other specialty foods. Tickets include admission, live entertainment, an insulated cheese tote bag (complete with an ice pack), and a festival wine glass. Tickets are $65 for adults or $80 for early entry at 11 a.m. Children’s tickets are $30 and are available for ages 2-12 years old.

For more information, visit www.artisancheesefestival.com/.