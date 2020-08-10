Admirers give fond farewell after Francisco Ortiz retires from St. Helena Post Office

“I have seen him carry heavy packages out to cars to help customers,” she wrote. “When my husband had hand surgery and was unable to write, Francisco helped him without hesitating. I know his coworkers love him, as well as those who are fortunate enough to be served by him. His quiet, sweet manner and demeanor cannot help but brighten one's day.”

Ryan, organizer of the St. Helena Street Piano in Lyman Park across from the post office, said Ortiz volunteered as a “Piano Buddy,” covering the piano at night and uncovering it in the morning.

“He was an incredible public servant,” Ryan said.

In a 2015 interview, Ortiz told the Star he was brought up to treat people with “dignity, respect and good manners.” He said his favorite part of his job was “the people.”

“My family taught me to have good manners, and people here in St. Helena are the same way,” he said. “All very nice people.”

Naylor said some of Ortiz’ fans donated cash. She’s spending it on one last surprise that should be ready in the next few weeks.