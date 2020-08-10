Admirers give fond farewell after Francisco Ortiz retires from St. Helena Post Office

Francisco Ortiz tried to retire quietly from the St. Helena Post Office earlier this year, but his admirers weren’t about to let the humble postal clerk slip away without a big send-off.
One of them, Elizabeth Naylor, visited Ortiz at his home in Vallejo on Monday bearing gifts, greeting cards, gift cards, wine, olive oil and fresh vegetables that people had left in a basket on her porch marked “For Francisco.”
“He’s pretty overwhelmed,” she said.
It all started when Naylor found out about Ortiz’ retirement and mentioned on social media that she wanted to do something nice for him.
“Within the first hour I had 100 emails,” Naylor said. “By the end of the day I had 204. It just never stopped after that.”
After 16 years at the post office, Ortiz retired in March when the shelter-in-place order went into effect. He told Naylor he retired because he wanted to stay well and be free to interact with his newborn granddaughter.
The general consensus on NextDoor was that Ortiz exemplified good customer service by making each person he met feel valued.
“There were times when I was having a bad day and I wouldn’t even need to buy stamps, but I’d still walk to the post office because I knew I would leave there feeling better,” Naylor said.
St. Helenan Bill Ryan once suggested that the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce create a “What Would Francisco Do?” award for outstanding customer service. In 2016 the Chamber did the next best thing, naming Ortiz Employee of the Year.
Katie Somple, who was on the Chamber board at the time, said it was an easy call given the outpouring of affection for Ortiz and his “positive energy.”
“He seemed to go out of his way to make a connection with the person that was in front of him,” Somple said. “He always had a smile on his face. It was important to him that you had a good experience.”
Linda Alioto said Ortiz possessed incredible charisma. She wasn’t surprised that the devout Catholic, who had a way of pressing his hands together as if in prayer and nodding kindly at people as they left the counter, was mistaken for a Buddhist on NextDoor.
“He always made you feel special,” Alioto said. “They all do there at the post office.”
In a letter to the editor published a few months before Ortiz’ Employee of the Year award, Paula Young praised Ortiz for leaving customers with “an incredibly peaceful and loving feeling.”
“I have seen him carry heavy packages out to cars to help customers,” she wrote. “When my husband had hand surgery and was unable to write, Francisco helped him without hesitating. I know his coworkers love him, as well as those who are fortunate enough to be served by him. His quiet, sweet manner and demeanor cannot help but brighten one's day.”
Ryan, organizer of the St. Helena Street Piano in Lyman Park across from the post office, said Ortiz volunteered as a “Piano Buddy,” covering the piano at night and uncovering it in the morning.
“He was an incredible public servant,” Ryan said.
In a 2015 interview, Ortiz told the Star he was brought up to treat people with “dignity, respect and good manners.” He said his favorite part of his job was “the people.”
“My family taught me to have good manners, and people here in St. Helena are the same way,” he said. “All very nice people.”
Naylor said some of Ortiz’ fans donated cash. She’s spending it on one last surprise that should be ready in the next few weeks.
“A man this special couldn’t just fade away,” she said.
