Adventist Health offers free COVID-19 testing Thursday in St. Helena

The Adventist Health St. Helena/St. Helena Hospital Foundation Mobile Health Unit will be conducting drive-up COVID-19 testing from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, 1088 College Ave. in St. Helena.
The State mandated Shelter-in-Place order, instituted Dec. 17, will remain in place at least until Jan. 8, and likely longer.
Karla Newton, Adventist Health St. Helena Community Health Project Manager and Glen Newhart, St. Helena Hospital Foundation President & CEO pose by the mobile health unit that is providing COVID-19 testing for farmworkers, seniors and low-income community members.