 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adventist Health offers free COVID-19 testing Thursday in St. Helena

Adventist Health offers free COVID-19 testing Thursday in St. Helena

  • Updated
Adventist Health's mobile health van

Karla Newton, Adventist Health St. Helena Community Health Project Manager and Glen Newhart, St. Helena Hospital Foundation President & CEO pose by the mobile health unit that is providing COVID-19 testing for farmworkers, seniors and low-income community members.

 Submitted photo

The Adventist Health St. Helena/St. Helena Hospital Foundation Mobile Health Unit will be conducting drive-up COVID-19 testing from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday.

No appointment is necessary. Due to the limited number of test kits available, the tests will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. All individuals must wear a mask.

Testing is generously funded by Central Valley.

NURSE MONICA FLORES GETS HER COVID-19 VACCINATION

PHOTOS: HOLIDAY WINE BARREL TOUR IN ST. HELENA

The Adventist Health St. Helena/St. Helena Hospital Foundation Mobile Health Unit will be conducting drive-up COVID-19 testing from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, 1088 College Ave. in St. Helena.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News