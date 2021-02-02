Adventist Health St. Helena expands behavioral health services

Adventist Health St. Helena has opened a 10-bed behavioral medical health unit, providing greater access to hospital-based mental health care in the Napa Valley.
The new unit, geared to patients who have both medical and behavioral conditions, is the only one of its kind in the North Bay, the hospital said in a press release. The unit, which opened Jan. 25, is in addition to the hospital's 21-bed mental health unit.
“We’re grateful for this opportunity to expand this important service for our community,” said Dr. Steven Herber, president of Adventist Health St. Helena.
The new unit uses a collaborative approach with a multidisciplinary team of physicians, psychiatrists, nurses and other staff to provide personalized care for each patient, said Dr. Timothy Lyons, Adventist Health St. Helena medical officer.
Behavioral medical health units are rarely found in hospitals, Lyons said.
“In many general acute care hospitals, patients with both medical and psychiatric conditions are receiving care in the same units as medical and surgical patients,” he said. “The behavioral medical health unit is designed to treat the complex needs of psychiatric patients with medical conditions that cannot be treated safely on a typical psychiatric or medical unit.”
The behavioral medical health unit fills space previously used for geriatrics care.
