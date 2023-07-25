Adventist Health St. Helena, the Upvalley’s only hospital, is looking for a partner to improve its financial situation, promote its services and ensure its future.

Dr. Steven Herber, president of the hospital, confirmed Monday that talks are underway with “several potential partners.”

“That could be up to and including changes in ownership or … membership,” Herber said. “Who is the sponsoring organization and might that change or might that be shared? All of those things are being explored.”

He declined to identify any of the potential partners due to confidentiality agreements, but he said they do not include the Catholic-affiliated Providence St. Joseph Health.

In 2019 the California attorney general’s office rejected a proposed Adventist Health/St. Joseph partnership that would have made Queen of the Valley Medical Center, St. Helena Hospital, Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and seven other hospitals part of a new network.

“There was a lot of concern at the state level about how women’s reproductive rights would have been impacted if we were partnered with a Catholic organization that has very specific policies about that,” Herber said.

Difficulties arising from the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a renewed effort to find a partner.

Many longtime nurses and doctors retired, and many area hospitals “were left competing for the same small pool of health care workers,” Herber said. Wages went up, including a 20% raise for nurses at Adventist Health St. Helena.

Meanwhile, inflation increased the cost of medical supplies and food.

“That combination (of increased wages and inflation) made us challenged financially,” Herber said.

The hospital’s parent company, Adventist Health, decided that a new partner could help the hospital market some of its advanced services — including orthopedics and atrial fibrillation — to patients beyond the Upvalley.

“We’ve got capacity. We’ve got these wonderful programs, but we’re not as busy as we could be or need to be,” Herber said. “A partner might help us get the word out more effectively.”

The hospital is less than half full on any given day, he said.

“If we were partnered with other systems or entities that are full all the time and could use our capacity, that’s really our pathway to be sustainable and successful,” said Herber.

Any proposed change in ownership or sponsorship would likely trigger another review by the state attorney general, Herber said.

He added that he might be able to reveal more specifics in the next few weeks.

