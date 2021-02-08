Adventist Health St. Helena launches breast center

Adventist Health St. Helena has launched a breast program to serve Napa Valley women with comprehensive breast care.

Services at the St. Helena Center include women’s imaging, hereditary cancer screening, surgical consultation and personalized treatment. Charles Elboim, MD, FACS, a highly respected and experienced breast surgeon, will serve as the Breast Center’s medical director.

“We are proud to offer our community comprehensive breast health services with an exceptional team, the most advanced technology and a compassionate, patient-focused experience,” said Dr. Steven Herber, president of Adventist Health St. Helena. “Dr. Elboim is a highly regarded leader in this field, and we are proud he has joined us to lead this new service.”

Elboim has joined Adventist Health St. Helena after decades of experience serving North Bay women. He is a compassionate and skilled breast surgeon who specializes in oncoplastic surgery. He is known for focusing on education, empathy and preparing a personalized treatment plan for each patient. In addition, Elboim was the first to bring many innovative breast procedures to the North Bay, including stereotactic breast biopsies, sentinel lymph node dissection and oncoplastic breast surgery, all with a minimally invasive approach to help save the breast and minimize the extent of surgery whenever possible.