Adventist Health St. Helena launches breast center

Adventist Health St. Helena has launched a breast program to serve Napa Valley women with comprehensive breast care.
Services at the St. Helena Center include women’s imaging, hereditary cancer screening, surgical consultation and personalized treatment. Charles Elboim, MD, FACS, a highly respected and experienced breast surgeon, will serve as the Breast Center’s medical director.
“We are proud to offer our community comprehensive breast health services with an exceptional team, the most advanced technology and a compassionate, patient-focused experience,” said Dr. Steven Herber, president of Adventist Health St. Helena. “Dr. Elboim is a highly regarded leader in this field, and we are proud he has joined us to lead this new service.”
Elboim has joined Adventist Health St. Helena after decades of experience serving North Bay women. He is a compassionate and skilled breast surgeon who specializes in oncoplastic surgery. He is known for focusing on education, empathy and preparing a personalized treatment plan for each patient. In addition, Elboim was the first to bring many innovative breast procedures to the North Bay, including stereotactic breast biopsies, sentinel lymph node dissection and oncoplastic breast surgery, all with a minimally invasive approach to help save the breast and minimize the extent of surgery whenever possible.
“In my many years of experience, I have learned how important it is to support women through their journey from diagnosis through to treatment and beyond,” Elboim said. “At the Adventist Health St. Helena Breast Center, we will focus on providing this support while also offering the most advanced clinical care available. Our goal is to empower women and provide them with the technology and expertise to have the best possible outcome.”
In addition to Elboim, the Breast Center physician team also includes radiologists Dr. Gina Midmore and Dr. Michael Martinucci and pathologist Dr. Kelli Chase. Together with Dr. Candace Westgate, an OB/GYN with additional certification in women’s genomics counseling, Kathleen Mott, a cancer genetics specialist, and the medical and radiation oncologists at the Martin-O’Neil Cancer Center, this team works collaboratively to provide comprehensive breast health care from routine imaging to breast surgery and ongoing cancer treatment. Marlene Lennon, NP, breast nurse navigator, ensures patients receive well-coordinated care and works closely with primary care providers. She also offers patients one-on-one guidance and education.
The Breast Center' advanced imaging capabilities include the Napa Valley’s only automated breast ultrasound system (ABUS), which improves the ability to spot abnormalities in dense breast tissue. Other technology includes standard breast ultrasound, 2D and 3D mammography, stereotactic biopsy system and bone density screening.
Technology at the site was fully funded through the St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s work and that of its donors.
The Adventist Health St. Helena Breast Center is accepting patients for imaging or surgical consultation. The Center is located at 821 South St. Helena Highway in St. Helena. Learn more by calling 967-7550.
WATCH NOW: MONICA FLORES, A REGISTERED NURSE AT ADVENTIST HEALTH ST. HELENA, GETS HER COVID-19 VACCINATION
CATCH UP ON NAPA COUNTY'S TOP NEWS STORIES
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Crystal Ellis of Napa is pregnant and homeless. She hopes to find housing before she delivers her baby. This is her story.
An FBI agent specializing in domestic terrorism said Napa businessman Ian Benjamin Rogers sent out a series of text messages threatening Gov. …
Intermittent vaccine availability in Napa County means eligible residents are left waiting — a situation frustrating much of the eligible population.
The owner of one of Napa's coolest stores has decamped to Fresno. Napa won't be the same.
City editor Kevin Courtney shares his wife's experience with receiving the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
Napa Fire responded to a fire in the bathroom of a downtown insurance agency.
A place once dominated by sweaty, hard work is to become a place of play in American Canyon.
Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos, 42, says she received a COVID-19 shot at the end of the county vaccination clinic that otherwise would hav…
Her scissors have been stilled, but Kathleen Ortiz fights on.
Check out Habituate, "a carefully curated brand of housewares and clothing, located at First Street Napa.