Adventist Health St. Helena offers COVID-19 testing in Angwin

The Adventist Health St. Helena/St. Helena Hospital Foundation Mobile Health unit will be conducting COVID-19 drive-up testing for those who live in Angwin from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 9, behind the Howell Mountain Market.

The testing is sponsored in part by a grant from Napa Valley Community Foundation.

Due to the limited number of test kits available, the tests will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis. If you have been sheltering at home, are not experiencing any symptoms and are otherwise at low risk, organizers respectfully request that you wait until the next mobile test center is available.

All individuals must arrive in a car to be able to be tested. No appointment is necessary.

Alternately, residents can make an appointment to be tested at the Napa Expo testing site via countyofnapa.org/2776/COVID-19-Testing.

