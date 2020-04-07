Adventist Health St. Helena offers online COVID-19 information

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Adventist Health St. Helena has launched a COVID-19 Virtual Assistant and Symptom Checker on its website, Adventisthealthsthelena.org. It is an easy and accessible way to check symptoms and obtain information about COVID-19 via online chat.

“During this unprecedented time of uncertainty and constant change, Adventist Health St. Helena understands the essential need and our responsibility to provide up-to-date information and support to the communities we serve,” said Dr. Timothy Lyons, medical director of Adventist Health St. Helena. “We know patients find these resources to be helpful, and this online tool can provide an even quicker response to those seeking information.”

Adventist Health worked with GYANT, a digital health company that specializes in AI virtual assistants for health systems, to develop the COVID-19 Virtual Assistant and Symptom Checker.

The COVID-19 Virtual Assistant and Symptom Checker, developed using guidelines and protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), provides reliable, timely information to patients and community members. This free, easy-to-use tool is accessible 24/7, offers a symptom checker as well as provides options for a virtual visit and information on sheltering-in-place.