Adventist Health St. Helena opens cardiovascular suite with advanced robotics

In a setting that resembled sick bay on the Starship Enterprise, Adventist Health St. Helena celebrated the grand opening of its cardiovascular suite on May 11.

The $30 million facility, eight years in the making, includes the Ghiringhelli Hybrid Operating Room and a home for the hospital’s da Vinci Xi robotic surgical system.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“We have the most advanced cardiac program in the county and probably in the North Bay. We do everything here except heart transplants,” said Dr. Steven Herber, CEO of Adventist Health St. Helena. “This suite has given us the capability to double our cardiac (services).”

The hybrid operating room enables doctors to perform minimally invasive catheter lab procedures, such as inserting catheters to clear clogged arteries or replace heart valves, as well as full-blown surgical procedures, without having to move the patient from one room to another.

“Normally we would do the cath lab procedure, cover the patient up, and move them up two floors to an OR. Now this lets us combine the two procedures in one place,” Herber said. “It’s better for the patient and more efficient.”

The hybrid OR is named after Bruno and Mary Ghiringhelli, who made a substantial bequest that allowed the hospital to complete the project. Bruno, who died in 2016, was a decorated World War II veteran who was born at the hospital and underwent treatment there late in his life.

Herber recalled Ghiringhelli’s exploits in World War II, during which he earned a Bronze Star as a member of the 10th Mountain Division.

“He grew up in the valley, played an amazing role in World War II, and then went on to live here and make this gift to health care in the valley,” Herber said.

The original estimate for a hybrid OR was $11 million, said Jim Gamble, a member of the St. Helena Hospital Foundation board. Then the project expanded into a complete cardiovascular suite covering an entire floor.

“It became a $30 million project,” Gamble said. “The Ghiringhellis, the foundation board members, so many people in the community, doctors, nurses — everybody gave to this project.”

Down the hall from the hybrid OR, another room has been modified and enlarged to house the da Vinci robot, which mimics the hand movements of the surgeon controlling it with a pair of joysticks.

Guests at the grand opening took turns using the joysticks to manipulate forceps holding a penny. Abraham Lincoln’s craggy features were magnified on a high-definition screen above the controls.

The robot can perform gynecological, urological, thoracic and general surgeries with the same range of motion as a human hand but requiring much smaller incisions. That results in shorter recovery times and better long-term results.

“This is the latest generation of robotics technology,” said surgeon Charles Wilson. “It’s an unfortunate name because robotics implies autonomy, but the surgeon is controlling it at all times.”

The da Vinci’s camera gives surgeons like Wilson a 3-D, high-definition, binocular view of the inside of the patient’s body.

“We can see extreme fine details, which enables us to do really fine surgeries with instruments in a tiny space,” Wilson said. “There are some procedures I do both robotically and laparoscopically (using small incisions and a miniature video camera), but it’s easier with the robot.”

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.