Some two dozen people gathered last month to cut the ribbon for the new Adventist Health St. Helena Hospital’s Women’s Imaging Center, located at Inglewood Village, south of downtown St. Helena.
Dr. Steven Herber, president of Adventist Health St. Helena, said the new center has “the most comprehensive breast screening equipment in Napa County,” but more important than that, the center’s focus will be to get answers quickly for women, who may be worried about a breast lump, for example.
“I think we have the cutting-edge technology available so we can get answers and reassure people when appropriate,” Herber said. If there’s a problem, the center’s doctors, specialists and staff can offer comprehensive treatment options, including breast surgery, reconstruction or nearly anything else, Herber said.
Currently, in most breast screening centers, if a woman has a mammogram and a problem is found, “it takes three or four weeks to find something out from the initial visit,” the doctor said. The center is set up so answers can be determined the same day or within 24 hours. Herber said the goal is to get that information to the patient within an average of 48 hours.
Dr. Gina Midmore said the new breast center with its updated equipment will be able to provide services for patients throughout the Napa Valley and “the neighboring valleys as well.” Services include 3D and 2D mammography, biopsy, ultrasound, bone density screening, hereditary cancer syndrome testing, breast health education and support from a breast nurse navigator.
Steven Walker, a construction consultant who works for the hospital, said the remodeling of the 1,700- to 1,800-square-foot space was finished in less than six weeks, some 10 weeks ahead of schedule. “We had to knock down a few walls and move some stuff around,” he said. The entire cost, $1.8 million for both construction and technology, was raised at a 2015 St. Helena Hospital Foundation gala.
You have free articles remaining.
Walker said the state-of-the-art breast cancer detection center is a huge bonus for the community. Why? “The ability to capture these things early means our mortality rate drops dramatically. Early detection is key,” he said, adding that the technicians who operate the equipment “make a huge difference in that area.”
At that 215 Foundation dinner, Rick and Elaine Jones were the honorees. “Having recently come out of a pretty desperate battle with pancreatic cancer, everybody assumed I was going to fund something for pancreatic cancer,” Elaine said, “But, as we looked around, the one thing we did not have in the northern part of the valley was a comprehensive breast health center.”
The dream was to have a one-stop center where a woman could receive a diagnosis, meet with a caregiver and have care in one spot with a navigator-type nurse, rather than taking two or three weeks and many reschedulings to accomplish the same thing, Jones said.
That dream began in 2015 and the ribbon-cutting happened four years later. Rick Jones explained, “One of the reasons it’s taken longer than all of us thought to bring this to fruition was a combination of state-of-the-art technology so our providers have the best possible tools to use, but even more important was making sure we had the right people, the right diagnosticians, the right nurse navigators and the right process so the women who come here will be treated with dignity. And treated with a rapid response if they have a need for it.”
Jones said deciding where the center would be also delayed the process. It was thought it could be located within the hospital, or in Calistoga, but the decision was that the southern part of St. Helena “was ideal, because this center should serve all of Napa County, not just for those of us who live in St. Helena and Calistoga,” Jones added.