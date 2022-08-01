Adventist Health St. Helena reaches milestone with heart procedures

The Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute’s structural heart program implanted its 100th Watchman Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device at Adventist Health St. Helena on July 28.

According to a news release from the hospital, the Watchman device is an alternative to the lifelong use of oral anticoagulant medications such as warfarin, Xarelto and Eliquis for people with atrial fibrillation not caused by a heart valve problem (also known as non-valvular Afib). The medical center introduced the Watchman procedure in October 2018.

The Watchman device closes off a blind pouch of the heart called the left atrial appendage to prevent harmful blood clots from entering the bloodstream and potentially causing a stroke. By closing off the LAA, the risk of stroke may be reduced and patients may be able to stop taking warfarin or other blood thinners, according to the hospital.

“We were among the first medical centers in the Bay Area to offer the Watchman device and are proud to provide this important treatment option to patients who travel from throughout Northern California to receive care,” said interventional cardiologist Dr. Monica Divakaruni, the structural heart program’s medical director. “The best part about reaching this 100th case milestone is knowing there are so many individuals who can now embrace life free from blood thinners and without worrying about a disabling stroke.”

The Watchman device is a one-time procedure and has been implanted in more than 150,000 patients worldwide. It is a permanent device that doesn’t have to be replaced and can’t be seen outside the body. The procedure is done under general anesthesia and takes about an hour.

“Adventist Health St. Helena is destination for heart care for patients around the region and beyond thanks to the specialized expertise of our heart and vascular physicians and innovative treatment options such as Watchman,” said Dr. Steve Herber, president of Adventist Health St. Helena. “Our new cardiovascular suite will make structural heart procedures like these even more available to our community.”

Patients or physicians interested in the Watchman procedure may call the Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute medical office at 707-963-7200 or visit AdventistHeart.org to learn more.