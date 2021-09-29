Adventist Health St. Helena receives diabetes certification

The American Diabetes Association Education Recognition Certificate for a quality diabetes self-management education and support (DSMES) service was recently awarded to Adventist Heath St. Helena.

The certificate is a mark of high-quality education, which is an essential component of effective diabetes treatment. The Association’s Education Recognition Certificate assures that educational services meet the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support.

Services that achieve Recognition status have a staff of knowledgeable health professionals who can provide participants with comprehensive information about diabetes management.

“The process gives professionals a national standard by which to measure the quality of services they provide”, said Catherine Haas, Clinical Dietitian at Adventist Heath St. Helena. “We are thrilled to continue to offer our community educational resources that make real and measurable changes in their lives.”

Education Recognition status is verified by an official certificate from the ADA and awarded for four years.