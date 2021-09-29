 Skip to main content
Adventist Health St. Helena receives diabetes certification

Adventist Health St. Helena

 Courtesy Adventist Health St. Helena

The American Diabetes Association Education Recognition Certificate for a quality diabetes self-management education and support (DSMES) service was recently awarded to Adventist Heath St. Helena.

The certificate is a mark of high-quality education, which is an essential component of effective diabetes treatment. The Association’s Education Recognition Certificate assures that educational services meet the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support. 

Services that achieve Recognition status have a staff of knowledgeable health professionals who can provide participants with comprehensive information about diabetes management.

“The process gives professionals a national standard by which to measure the quality of services they provide”, said Catherine Haas, Clinical Dietitian at Adventist Heath St. Helena. “We are thrilled to continue to offer our community educational resources that make real and measurable changes in their lives.”

Education Recognition status is verified by an official certificate from the ADA and awarded for four years.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2020 National Diabetes Statistic Report, there are 34.2 million people or 10.5% of the population in the United States who have diabetes. While an estimated 26.8 million have been diagnosed, unfortunately, 7.3 million people are not aware that they have this disease.

Each day more than 3,900 people are diagnosed with diabetes. Many will first learn that they have diabetes when they are treated for one of its life-threatening complications — heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, blindness, nerve disease, and amputation. About 1.5 million new cases of diabetes were diagnosed in people aged 18 years or older in 2018. Diabetes continues to be the seventh leading cause of death in the US in 2017 as it contributed to 270,702 deaths.

Adventist Health St. Helena currently offers a free virtual four-week virtual diabetes education series starting Tuesday, Oct. 5. Learn how small changes can impact the body and potentially reduce the need for medications. Call 963-6432 to register.

Learn more about Adventist Health St. Helena by visiting AdventistHealthStHelena.org.

