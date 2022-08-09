Adventist Health St. Helena receives five star rating

Adventist Health St. Helena has earned a five-star rating, the highest-possible, through the Overall Hospital Star Ratings program by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

This award represents a leading resource consumers use to determine where they’ll seek care.

Of the 4,500 hospitals evaluated by CMS, Adventist Health St. Helena is the only hospital in Napa County to achieve this five-star rating. Only 14% of hospitals nationwide and in California have earned five stars.

“We achieved this recognition by providing the best possible care to our patients, while ensuring they are cared for in a safe and compassionate environment,” says Dr. Steven Herber, Adventist Health St. Helena president. “Realizing this goal, is a tribute to our dedicated staff and their concern for the well-being of the community.”

The federal agency for their CMS Overall Star Rating, assigns 1-5 stars based on a hospital’s performance across five quality performance areas: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timeliness and effectiveness of care.