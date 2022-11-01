Adventist Health St. Helena seeks applicants for Community Advisory Council

Adventist Health St. Helena is looking for community members to serve on its Community Advisory Council.

The council will be made up of patient and/or family member advisers along with Adventist Health St. Helena representatives who are dedicated to elevating patient and family-centered care and experience. The council will meet during a catered lunch once per quarter at the hospital.

If you or someone in your family has been a patient in the past two years, you could help shape patient care by sharing your experiences and your perspective on topics like patient care and experience, processes and programs, and opportunities for new services.

To learn more and apply, go to AdventistHealthStHelena.org/CommunityAdvisory.