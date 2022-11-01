 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Adventist Health St. Helena seeks applicants for Community Advisory Council

  • Updated
  • 0
Adventist Health St. Helena

Adventist Health St. Helena in Deer Park.

 Submitted photo

Adventist Health St. Helena is looking for community members to serve on its Community Advisory Council.

The council will be made up of patient and/or family member advisers along with Adventist Health St. Helena representatives who are dedicated to elevating patient and family-centered care and experience. The council will meet during a catered lunch once per quarter at the hospital.

If you or someone in your family has been a patient in the past two years, you could help shape patient care by sharing your experiences and your perspective on topics like patient care and experience, processes and programs, and opportunities for new services.

To learn more and apply, go to AdventistHealthStHelena.org/CommunityAdvisory.

People are also reading…

Courtesy of St. Helena Hospital Foundation After many months our Adventist Health St. Helena Cardiovascular Suite & Ghiringhelli Hybrid Operating Room is now open! Yesterday Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Ehrin Armstrong had the opportunity to operate on the first patient.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News