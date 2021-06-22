After closing St. Helena pharmacy, Vasconis look back on 70 years in business

“His friendly and witty outlook on life is enjoyed by everyone and the reputation he has built since coming to town is evidence enough that he is an asset to the community,” the Star reported at the time.

The Vasconi brothers were pillars of downtown St. Helena in the 1950s, with Mario running the pharmacy, Louis serving as a judge, and Joseph owning a furniture store.

Meanwhile, Mario and Gertrude’s son was a star for the Carpy Gang baseball team. His name was Mario Louis Vasconi, but the whole town was to know him as Hap.

Early memories

Hap was about 10 when he started working at Vasconi’s and making deliveries on his bike. In his spare time he’d fish in Sulphur Creek, Heath Creek and York Creek and play baseball for Al Carpy, whose exacting standards instilled confidence and self-discipline in two generations of St. Helena kids.

“He used to say, ‘I’m giving up my life for you, so you’d better be here for every practice with your shoes polished,’” Hap recalled. “And you didn’t miss a practice. If you wanted to be in Boy Scouts, that was fine, but that meant you didn’t want to be in Carpy Gang.”