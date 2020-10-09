After Glass Fire, St. Helena schools reconsider Oct. 26 reopening

St. Helena school officials are reconsidering their plan to reopen schools on Oct. 26 in light of the disruption caused by the Glass Fire.

The board agreed Thursday to hold a special meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, Oct. 14, to discuss potentially postponing the reopening.

“It’s a very complex, very challenging next step,” said Superintendent Marylou Wilson.

St. Helena suffered little damage in its city limits, but the St. Helena Unified School District boundaries extend deep into the burn zone.

One faculty member and at least 35 students lost their homes. Some faculty members and students were still under mandatory evacuation as of Thursday’s board meeting. Remote learning was canceled for eight days before resuming Thursday.

The St. Helena Teachers’ Association recommended delaying the reopening until January, citing the ability of displaced students to return to school, the loss of two weeks of logistical coordination during the fire, and the potential that in-person instruction might be shut down again due to COVID-19.