After losing home to previous fire, Hidden Valley Lake man won't evacuate again

On Thursday morning, the smoke was a lot higher in the sky and not as dark, with patches of blue sky here and there. Hoogendoorn acknowledged the difference: “It doesn’t look horrible, but things could change in an instant, that’s what worries me. I’m not going to put my life in jeopardy, but I wanted to get some stuff.”

The Valley Fire started on Sept. 12, 2015. It ended up burning 76,067 acres, destroyed 1,955 structures and killed four people. Four firefighters suffered serious burns in the firefight, which was fully contained on Oct. 15.

In Hidden Valley Lake, one of the neighborhoods hardest hit was around Donkey Hill Road. Of the 18 homes in a block and a half, 12 were burned and only six saved. All 11 homes on Grizzly Court burned. Nearly five years later, some houses have been rebuilt, while vacant lots, where houses were, remain.

It took a year to rebuild the Hoogendoorns’ house. “I was lucky,” he said on Thursday morning. “The insurance company was pretty good; we almost got all the money we needed.” His brother is a general contractor, who brought a lot of people to help rebuild the house. “We were one of the first ones to rebuild,” he said.