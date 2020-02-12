Years of accounting reforms within City Hall have paid off with a completely clean financial audit.
The city’s annual financial report card has shown steady improvement since fiscal year 2014-2015, when auditors from Van Lant & Fankhanel, LLP flagged five “material weaknesses,” nine “significant deficiencies” and one “area of non-compliance.”
In response, the city tightened up its accounting policies and procedures involving debt management, receipt handling, and employee expenses. It also raised utility rates to comply with its bond covenants.
By fiscal year 2017-2018, only two “material weaknesses” remained. Both were corrected, resulting in a clean bill of fiscal health for fiscal year 2018-2019.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, Mayor Geoff Ellsworth commended city staff for the lack of negative findings.
In the General Fund, the audit found revenues that were higher than budgeted ($16.4 million instead of $15.1 million) and expenses that were lower than budgeted ($12.9 million instead of $13.8 million).
The Certified Annual Financial Report and a more reader-friendly Popular Annual Financial Report are posted at cityofsthelena.org.