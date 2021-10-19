Aguiar-Curry, Hall hold food drive Nov. 2 at St. Helena's Lyman Park

Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry and St. Helena City Councilmember Eric Hall will hold a food drive from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Lyman Park.

They will collect canned and non-perishable food items as they discuss state and local issues impacting the St. Helena community and Napa County.

“This is a great opportunity to donate to your community, and to share your comments with your state and local elected officials,” said Aguiar-Curry. “Please join me and Councilmember Hall at Lyman Park to discuss any way our offices can assist you.”

This free event is in partnership with Community Action Napa Valley (CANV) for the St. Helena community, as a means to donate to the local food bank and interact with elected officials.

“I look forward to hearing the views of those I am honored to represent and urge all to join us on Tuesday and drop off your donation,” said Hall.