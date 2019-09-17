St. Helena police are seeking charges against a man who allegedly exposed himself in front of an underage St. Helena High School student.
The female student told police she’d been waved down by a driver near the corner of Spring Street and Oak Avenue on Aug. 29. When she approached the driver to see what he needed, the driver exposed himself to her, police said in a press release.
Officer Melissa Brown obtained video footage of the suspect’s car and sent it to a lab for enhancement. The enhanced footage revealed the car’s license plate, which led police to question Kelvin Alberto Diaz Luna, 36, of American Canyon.
Police say Luna provided a detailed confession. The St. Helena Police Department is seeking charges from the Napa County District Attorney's office of indecent exposure and committing lewd or lascivious acts in front of a minor.
On Tuesday, Acting Chief Chris Hartley said he expects a warrant to be issued for Luna’s arrest shortly.