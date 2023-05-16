Members of American Legion Post 199 replaced the rotten wood flagpole at their plot in the St. Helena Public Cemetery last Thursday.

The old pole was 12 feet tall, which is too short when flags fly at half-staff in mourning.

Post 199 purchased a new 25-foot metal pole from the American Legion National Supply Company in Indiana and had it shipped to St. Helena. The new pole will allow for the display of the American and POW/MIA flags at half-staff in national mourning when the president orders it.

The post's cemetery plot is reserved for members and owned by the post, so the organization paid all costs of buying and installing the new flagpole.

U.S. flag etiquette requires the flag be lit at night if not removed daily. The new pole has 40 LED solar-powered lights that will come on at dusk.

The project was led by Mike Griffin of Post 199, with the cooperation of the cemetery staff. Helping to install the new pole were Post 199 members Nick Coy and Past Commander Craig Pina.

John Turner, the cemetery grounds supervisor, and his team helped remove the old pole and prepare the area for the new one. Turner’s crew removed old grass and weeds, preparing for Memorial Day by reseeding a new lawn at the plot. Mike Griffin and Post 199 are grateful to the cemetery crew for their help and ongoing maintenance of the post’s plot.

American Legion Post 199 welcomes everyone to the Memorial Day observance at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 29. All veterans and families are welcome at the monthly dinner meetings on the second Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m. For more information, call 707-967-9344.

