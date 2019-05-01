In the last year of her career, St. Helena Primary School second-grade teacher Ana Canales has been honored as the St. Helena Public Schools Foundation’s Teacher of the Year.
Canales is a “talented, innovative” teacher who’s remained at the cutting edge of educational best practices with an experiential, project-based approach, said Dianne Maher, vice president of the St. Helena Public Schools Foundation.
“She’s made it her life’s work to empower lifelong learners,” Maher said as she announced the award during Tuesday’s Big Thanks celebration at Merryvale.
Canales, who is retiring at the end of this school year, was also an “enthusiastic cornerstone” of the primary school’s former Multi-Age Program, Maher said.
Canales was on a long-planned trip to London, so her daughter Dagan Janev accepted the award on her behalf and read a statement from Canales.
“My hope is that somewhere along the way I have sparked a curiosity, a love of reading and learning for the young people that I’ve had the honor to serve,” Canales said.