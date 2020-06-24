Anderson reappointed to St. Helena Planning Commission

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The St. Helena City Council reappointed Autumn Anderson to a second term on the St. Helena Planning Commission.

Anderson was the only person to apply for the position.

The council also made the following appointments on Tuesday:

- To the St. Helena Public Library Board of Trustees: Susan Swan and Emily Armstead

- To the Parks and Recreation Commission: Susan Kenward and Tye Taylor

- To the Active Transportation & Sustainability Committee: Glenn Smith