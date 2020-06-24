Anderson reappointed to St. Helena Planning Commission

The St. Helena City Council reappointed Autumn Anderson to a second term on the St. Helena Planning Commission.
Anderson was the only person to apply for the position.
The council also made the following appointments on Tuesday:
- To the St. Helena Public Library Board of Trustees: Susan Swan and Emily Armstead
- To the Parks and Recreation Commission: Susan Kenward and Tye Taylor
- To the Active Transportation & Sustainability Committee: Glenn Smith
