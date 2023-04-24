The St. Helena Unified School District has named Andrew Ryan as the next principal of Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School.

In a statement, Superintendent Rubén Aurelio said he believes that Ryan's extensive experience in educational leadership, human resources and innovative problem-solving will be invaluable to the continued success of the school and the district.

Ryan has served as human resource director at Sonoma Valley Unified School District, principal at Sassarini Elementary in Sonoma, vice principal at Sonoma Valley High School, and a teacher at Altimira Middle School in Sonoma.

Ryan holds a bachelor's degree from Chico State University and a master's degree in education from Chapman University.

"Andrew will greatly add to the RLS school community. He brings great energy, ideas, and enthusiasm to the principal role,” Aurelio said. “Our community will be equally impressed by his attention to detail and by his willingness to work alongside students and staff."

Ryan will coordinate administrative oversight and plan all phases of instructional leadership for the middle school (grades 6-8), including educational programming, administration, budgetary planning, discipline and counseling services. He will also develop and maintain relationships with teachers, administrators and the community.

