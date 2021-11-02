 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Angwin-based coalition of local pilots upgrades radio system to preserve communication during disasters

Lee Copeland during DART radio check

At the Angwin-Parrett Airfield, Lee Copeland acts as Net Controller during Saturday's statewide HAM radio check conducted by the state's Disaster Airlift Response Teams (DARTs).

 Submitted photo

The nonprofit Angwin DART (Disaster Airlift Response Team), a coalition of more than 20 volunteer pilots based at Angwin-Parrett Airfield, has upgraded its radio system to allow for statewide communication during emergencies.

The new 50-watt, dual-band, mobile HAM radio base station links the Angwin airport to each of California's other DART-operated airports.

If Internet and cell phone systems go down during a serious disaster, HAM radios could be the only way to communicate disaster relief needs, said Marielle Coeytaux-Britton, director of the Angwin DART.

DART's mission is to fly goods or people in or out of devastated areas when ground transportation cannot do the job — for example, when roads are blocked by flooding, fire or earthquake damage. 

Coeytaux-Britton and Marian Harris, her counterpart at the Half Moon Bay DART, had planned to check their respective radios on Saturday.

"But then an idea came to us: what if we were to open this event up and invite all the other DART Operators to join us in checking their radio communication status?," Coeytaux-Britton said. "And so it was."

From 10 to 10:27 a.m. Saturday, DART held its first statewide HAM "radio check" with 11 airports throughout California — as far south as Carlsbad near San Diego — plus one in Nevada. 

People are also reading…

"Amazingly enough, every transmission came through loud and clear, at least for us in Angwin," Coeytaux-Britton said.

She thanked St. Helena accountant Mel Varrelman for working pro bono to secure Angwin DART's nonprofit status, and the St. Helena Kiwanis Club for donating the necessary filing fees to set up the 501c3 organization. The nonprofit status allowed Angwin DART to receive tax-deductible donations — starting with a $1,500 donation from pilot Bob Edwards — to buy the radio equipment under the expert advice of local HAM expert Kevin Vogt.

"Kevin not only chose the right equipment for us, but also helped install it, crafting the necessary parts to connect all the pieces," Coeytaux-Britton said. "This HAM radio base station is the result of amazing teamwork."

When a major disaster happens, such as a hurricane or a wildfire, oftentimes there are evacuations in place. Although easier said than done, not everyone has the means to leave everything behind.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News