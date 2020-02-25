Angwin’s Las Posadas forest closed to recreation

Blake’s family has declined to alter that deed restriction out of respect for her wishes, so authorities have begun enforcing the ban on recreation.

The prohibition does not extend to Boy Scouts, 4-H and other educational programs that are consistent with Blake’s original vision for the forest. It also won’t affect the evacuation corridor that runs through Las Posadas, offering Angwinites an alternate route to Chiles-Pope Valley Road in case of a wildfire or other disaster.

The shift in policy comes as Pacific Union College has expanded public access to its own adjacent forests. The college reached an indemnification agreement with the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District last year shielding the college from potential liability and allowing it to formally welcome outdoors enthusiasts to the PUC forest and its 35 miles of trails.

The best way to access PUC’s forest is from the Angwin Airport. It’s also accessible from a gated easement that extends from the “elbow” along Las Posadas Road and through the Las Posadas forest.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

To facilitate public access to the forest from Las Posadas Road, the college plans to build a recreational staging area, 20 to 30 parking spaces, and a roofed structure for picnics and outdoor classes at the point where the easement enters PUC’s forest.