Angwin's Pacific Union College announces new nursing program

Angwin's Pacific Union College has announced two new nursing programs:

• Associate Degree in Nursing

• Emergency Medical Technician-Paramedic to Registered Nurse

The ADN program already boasts a waiting list, and a social media promotional campaign for the Paramedic to RN program generated more than 35 inquiries within hours of its launch.

The Paramedic to RN path has garnered particular interest as it’s one of only a few of its kind in California. Classes and labs for the new program will be held at PUC’s satellite campus in Napa, allowing more accessibility for students commuting from other areas. The program is also structured in a non-traditional format to better support the needs of working paramedics.

In addition to the new programs, the school’s department of nursing and health sciences has received a five-year approval from the California Board of Registered Nursing. The BRN also approved allowing more students the opportunity to pursue their careers, which helps alleviate the nursing shortage in California ,meeting the community's needs.

“This site year visit was a continual approval for our AS program for the next five years, and we not only received full approval with 100% compliance with no incidental findings or citations,” said Kimberly Dunker, professor of nursing and department chair. “We also received approval to grow our program by 27 students on the Angwin campus and nine additional students on the Napa campus. This will allow us to continue to grow our nursing department by adding additional programs and nursing tracks. We continue to graduate excellent students ready to successfully complete and pass the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX) and move onto their bachelor’s and eventually their master’s in nursing at PUC.”

The review from the BRN described PUC as having a “stellar” nursing program and confirms PUC’s continued reputation as one of the top places to study nursing in Northern California.

If you or someone you know would like to learn more about nursing at Pacific Union College, call 707-965-7262, email klgaines@puc.edu, the admissions coordinator for nursing or visit puc.edu/nursing.