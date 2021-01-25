Appellation St. Helena announces new board

The Board Secretary is Seth Goldfarb, who is the general manager at Anomaly Vineyards in St. Helena. The Board CFO is Claire Hobday, the CFO at C. Mondavi & Sons in St. Helena.

New to the Board are Sylvia Taplin, Taplin Vineyards; and Julia Jinks, Raymond Vineyards.

The Board consists of Myriah Mutrux, Hall Wines; George Watson, One Vineyard; Seth Goldfarb, Anomaly Vineyards; Claire Hobday, Charles Krug; Jack Pagendarm, Korte Ranch; Lesley Russell, Saint Helena Winery; Julia Jinks, Raymond Vineyards; Dave Yewell, Yewell Family Vineyards; Torey Battuello, Battuello Vineyards; Eric Risch, Pellet Estate; Shannon Salvestrin, Salvestrin Winery; Sylvia Taplin, Taplin Vineyards; and Katie Simpson, Chase Cellars.

In 2004, the vintners who had worked together to get the American Viticultural Area (AVA) approved established a group to promote the growing region, today called Appellation St. Helena. The group focuses on promoting the quality of grapes grown and wines produced in the St. Helena AVA and consists of 50 winery members and 25 grapegrowers.

In recent years, the organization has organized an annual fundraiser, given money for scholarships to students at St. Helena High School and been active in other programs in the St. Helena community.