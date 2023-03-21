The city of St. Helena is looking for applicants to fill vacant positions on various committees.

Measure H Oversight Committee: Five positions

The Measure H Oversight Committee consists of five residents appointed by the City Council. It meets twice a year until the expenditure of the Measure H bond proceeds is complete. The city is looking for applicants with an understanding of the significance of the projects to the community, as well as an understanding of financial principles.

Active Transportation/Sustainability Committee: Two positions

The St. Helena Active Transportation & Sustainability Advisory Committee advises the council on transportation and sustainability issues. The city is seeking two alternate members for terms ending June 30, 2024.

Library Board of Trustees: One position

Library trustees establish and enforce rules, regulations and bylaws necessary for the administration and protection of the St. Helena Public Library, subject to the approval and confirmation of the City Council. There is one vacant seat expiring June 30, 2024.

Active Transportation Advisory Committee to NVTA: One position

The Active Transportation Advisory Committee to NVTA advises the Napa Valley Transportation Authority to promote and encourage safe bicycling and walking. There is one vacant seat expiring June 30, 2023.

Applications are available by appointment at City Hal., 1088 College Ave., and online at https://sthelena.civicweb.net/Portal/BoardApplication. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 4. The City Council will appoint applicants at the April 11, council meeting.

For more information, contact City Clerk Cindy Tzafopoulos at 707-968-2742 or ctzafopoulos@cityofsthelena.org.