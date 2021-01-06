Applicants step up for St. Helena Planning Commission, water board

The City Council will have plenty of applicants to choose from when it appoints two planning commissioners and an entire Water Advisory Board on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
The council will interview applicants during a special meeting held via Zoom at 4 p.m. Tuesday, and will make appointments during the regular meeting immediately following at 6 p.m.
Nine people applied for the two Planning Commission seats formerly occupied by Lester Hardy (term expiring June 2021) and Bobbi Monnette (term expiring June 2024):
- Chris Fowler
- Edward Kuntz
- Bernard Lauper
- Michael Mills
- Marika Rothfeld
- Patrick Rue
- Rosaura Segura
- Leslie Stanton
- Philippa Ward
Another seven people applied for the temporary Water Advisory Board the city is required to form during a Phase II water emergency, largely to evaluate requests for exemptions from the city’s emergency water allocations. The applicants are:
- Elizabeth Gray
- Phil Murphy
- Diana Ortiz Toji
- Edward Poole
- Brent Randol
- George Schisler
- Richard Walloch
The board will consist of two public members (one of whom must be solely a residential customer), one winery customer, one city councilmember and one planning commissioner. Of the seven applicants, all applied as public members except Ortiz Toji, who applied as a winery customer. No councilmembers or planning commissioners have applied.
