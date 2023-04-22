A Vallejo man was arrested Saturday after leading police on a chase down Highway 29 from Calistoga to St. Helena and then refusing to leave his disabled vehicle.

The incident started when Calistoga police tried to pull over a vehicle at 7:50 a.m., according to St. Helena Police Chief Chris Hartley. The driver sped off on southbound Highway 29 with police in pursuit.

As the pursuit neared St. Helena, St. Helena police officers deployed a spike strip in the elm tunnel, disabling the suspect's vehicle. He pulled over but refused to leave the car, Hartley said.

Based on the vehicle's license plate, police determined the driver had a felony warrant for arson, Hartley said. Police weren't sure if he was armed, but they knew he had a Malinois in the car with him, the same dog often used for police K-9 units.

St. Helena police called for the California Highway Patrol to close the road and asked for the Napa County Sheriff's Office's help with a drone.

After about 40 minutes, police broke the car's rear window and deployed pepper balls, but the suspect still refused to come out, Hartley said. Officers from St. Helena, Calistoga and the sheriff's office deployed ballistic shields and entered the vehicle, using a taser when the suspect continued to resist, Hartley said.

Henry Robert Harvey, 43, of Vallejo was eventually pulled out of the car and arrested. Hartley expected him to be booked at the Napa County Jail for felony evasion and related charges after being medically cleared at Adventist Health St. Helena for minor injuries he sustained during the incident.

A St. Helena police officer suffered minor cuts to his hand when he broke the driver's-side window and unlocked the door from the inside.

Police had not found any weapons as of 10 a.m., but Hartley said they hadn't taken a full inventory of the car. Napa County Animal Control secured the suspect's dog.

Highway 29 was closed between Deer Park Road and Pratt Avenue from approximately 8:45 to 10 a.m.

