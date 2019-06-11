School's out and temperatures are up, so parents should take preventive steps to make sure their children don't suffer burns on hot playground surfaces.
In June 2017, a 2-year-old St. Helena boy suffered second- and third-degree burns to his feet as he played barefoot on a bridge at a Crane Park playground. Temperatures reached 102 on that day. Temperatures in the low to mid-90s are forecast for next week.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has the following advice for parents to prevent playground-related burns.
-- Always be aware of the sun and weather conditions, and do not assume that the equipment is safe because the air temperature is not very high.
-- Always check the temperature of the equipment and surfacing before letting your children play on the playground.
-- A young child’s skin will burn faster than your own. If it feels hot to your hand, it may be too hot for a child’s bare skin.
-- Because some materials transfer heat more slowly than others, these materials may not feel hot with a quick touch.
-- Always dress your child in appropriate clothing for the playground (e.g. shoes, pants).
-- Remember that playground equipment, as well as playground surfacing, may cause burns.
-- Several incidents have involved a child running barefoot across the playground.
-- Always watch your children while on the playground. Supervision can help to prevent some incidents.