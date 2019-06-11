{{featured_button_text}}
Bridge

A St. Helena boy sustained serious burns to his bare feet when he tried to cross this bridge at the Crane Park playground in June 2017.

 Star file photo

School's out and temperatures are up, so parents should take preventive steps to make sure their children don't suffer burns on hot playground surfaces.

In June 2017, a 2-year-old St. Helena boy suffered second- and third-degree burns to his feet as he played barefoot on a bridge at a Crane Park playground. Temperatures reached 102 on that day. Temperatures in the low to mid-90s are forecast for next week.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has the following advice for parents to prevent playground-related burns.

-- Always be aware of the sun and weather conditions, and do not assume that the equipment is safe because the air temperature is not very high.

-- Always check the temperature of the equipment and surfacing before letting your children play on the playground.

-- A young child’s skin will burn faster than your own. If it feels hot to your hand, it may be too hot for a child’s bare skin.

-- Because some materials transfer heat more slowly than others, these materials may not feel hot with a quick touch.

-- Always dress your child in appropriate clothing for the playground (e.g. shoes, pants).

-- Remember that playground equipment, as well as playground surfacing, may cause burns.

-- Several incidents have involved a child running barefoot across the playground.

-- Always watch your children while on the playground. Supervision can help to prevent some incidents.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0